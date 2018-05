Juve, Lichtsteiner: 'I rejected Borussia Dortmund'

Juventus defender Stephan Lichtsteiner has revealed that he will not join Borussia Dortmund in the summer: "I haven't reached any agreement with them", the Swiss defender told Bild. "There is nothing else to say about it. I won't go to China for sure, money is no problem and I want to play in a place where there is a good quality of life. I need to be happy and I wouldn't be happy in China. I don't need more money."