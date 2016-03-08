Juve like Cancelo but aren't ready to dish out 40 million euros for him...
08 June at 21:30Juve have their eyes on Joao Cancelo as the Portuguese player is ready to join Juve. The problem? His price-tag as it doesn't seem like the bianconeri are willing to offer Valencia the 40 million euros that they want for Cancelo. Time will tell as Inter Milan also would like to acquire him permanently. You can view our previous story on Cancelo right here on Calciomercato.com.
