Juve likely to make move for Barca’s Rakitic in January
11 November at 09:20Italian Serie A giants Juventus are ready to make a move for Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic in the January transfer window, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club in the recent past after losing his place in the starting XI following the arrival of highly-rated midfielder Frankie De Jong from Dutch club Ajax in the summer for a reported fee of €75 million.
As per the latest report, Juve are keen on signing Rakitic to bolster their midfield and are ready to make a move for him in the January transfer window.
The 31-year-old has been at Barca since the summer of 2014 when he moved from league rivals Sevilla for a reported fee of €18 million.
Since then, Rakitic has represented the Blaugrana in 176 league matches, where he has scored 24 goals.
