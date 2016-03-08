Juve likely to return for Roma’s Zaniolo next summer

Italia Serie A giants Juventus are likely to make another attempt to sign league rivals AS Roma’s midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo.The 20-year-old has been linked with a move away from the capital in the recently concluded transfer window, however, he ended up extending his contract with the Giallorossi.As per the latest development, Juve’s Sporting Director Fabio Paratici remains a big fan of the Italy international and in likelihood will make another attempt to sign him in the summer of 2020.