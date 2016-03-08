Juve, listen to Meunier: 'Difficult to renew with the PSG...'

25 November at 13:00
Thomas Meunier, who is one of Juventus' targets for next season (his contract expires in the summer), confirms that there has been no progress in the negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain. In other words, the Bianconeri could snatch the defender.

"My agents met the management, but it's difficult to find the right agreement. The negotiations will last a little longer. The club want to extend for two and a half years and we are entering a decisive phase," he told Telefoot.

