Juve, listen to Meunier: 'Difficult to renew with the PSG...'

Thomas Meunier, who is one of Juventus' targets for next season (his contract expires in the summer), confirms that there has been no progress in the negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain. In other words, the Bianconeri could snatch the defender."My agents met the management, but it's difficult to find the right agreement. The negotiations will last a little longer. The club want to extend for two and a half years and we are entering a decisive phase," he told Telefoot.