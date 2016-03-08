Juve, live from Turin: Ronaldo arrives ahead of medical, the program of today and tomorrow

Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Turin today. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United ace landed at Turin’s Caselle airport at 5.25 pm local time. CR7 is due to undergo his medical tests with Juventus tomorrow.



Our reporters in Turin Nicola Balice, Lorenzo Bettoni and Cristiano Corbo are following every update from various spots of the city.



The main hotels in the city centre of the city are packed with people and media waiting for the Portuguese star.



The Golden Palace is the place where Ronaldo could spend the night tonight and many colleagues and Juventus fans (around 100 people) are patiently waiting outside the building.



Fans are also gathering outside Juventus’ headquarters in the north area of the city. Juventus’ security team has prepared some barriers outside the gates of the headquarters but here there are way less fans than in front of the other hotels in the city centre.



That’s exactly what’s going on in Turin right now. Watch this space for any further update.



Tomorrow Ronaldo will undergo his medical tests with Juve and hold his first press conference at the club



@lorebetto

