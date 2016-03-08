Juve, Liverpool fans tease Emre Can after Champions League win

02 June at 21:00
Juventus midfielder Emre Can decided to congratulate his former teammates last night, following Liverpool's win in the Champions League final against Tottenham.

On Instagram, the German international wrote: "Congratulations, I'm proud of you guys, especially Mr. Klopp". However, his post didn't only comments of respect from Reds fans, but also some teasing ones.

Some thanked the midfielder for departing last summer, as it allowed Liverpool to bring in Fabinho, while others asked him where his Champions League medal is and so on. All in good fun, of course.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.