Juve, Liverpool fans tease Emre Can after Champions League win

Juventus midfielder Emre Can decided to congratulate his former teammates last night, following Liverpool's win in the Champions League final against Tottenham.On Instagram, the German international wrote: "Congratulations, I'm proud of you guys, especially Mr. Klopp". However, his post didn't only comments of respect from Reds fans, but also some teasing ones.Some thanked the midfielder for departing last summer, as it allowed Liverpool to bring in Fabinho, while others asked him where his Champions League medal is and so on. All in good fun, of course.