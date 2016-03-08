Juve looking to super-agent CR7 for blockbuster signing in January
31 October at 11:20Italian Serie A giants Juventus are keen on signing Red Bull Salzburg’s highly-rated striker Erling Braut Haland for some time now.
It is no secret that the 19-year-old is becoming one of the hottest young property in European football after scoring 22 goals and providing six assist in just 15 matches in all competition, which also included six goals in just three matches in the UEFA Champions League.
Such impressive scoring form has not gone unnoticed as Haland has attracted interest from number of European powerhouses in the recent past, which include Juve from Italy and Spanish giants Real Madrid.
As per Don Balon cited by Calciomercato.it, the Turin-based club’s hierarchy is once again looking towards star striker Cristiano Ronaldo to convince the Norway international to join the club.
Ronaldo has helped the Old Lady is signing star defender Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax in the summer by asking the Dutch international to join him in Turin when the 20-year-old was edging towards a move to PSG or Barcelona.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments