Juve make €35m bid for Fiorentina starlet observed by Man City and United
17 October at 10:30Juventus are in a constant hunt for reinforcements on the transfer market, despite the window not yet open. Sporting director Fabio Paratici would mainly like to freshen up and improve the defensive department, as there are many players of a higher age that will gradually have to be replaced.
According to Corriere dello Sport, the Bianconeri have set their sights on Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic and have already made an offer of €35 million for the Serbian giant.
The defender joined Fiorentina in the summer of 2017 for a fee of approximately €5 million plus bonuses from Partizan Belgrade, which would signify a big capital gain for the Florence-based club, with Paratici wanting the player at all costs.
Milenkovic has been a pillar of Fiorentina's defence this season, starting in all 8 Serie A matches for the full 90 minutes for the team. In the process, the Serbian international also managed to score 2 goals and has helped his team greatly to an impressive start to the campaign.
