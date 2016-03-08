Juve make stance clear on Rabiot amid January exit links

Having signed him on a free transfer this summer, the Turin side would be able to sell him and make a capital gain. However, there is no urgency in the Juve camp, as they aren't interested in selling him in January. In recent weeks, Rabiot has improved on a technical level.

Adrien Rabiot continues to be in the spotlight. In France, the newspapers seem certain that the midfielder will leave Juventus already in January, having failed to make an impact thus far. However, the Bianconeri have different ideas about the former PSG man.