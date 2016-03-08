Juve-Man Utd, Allegri tweets and fans react
08 November at 14:00Juventus were defeated 2-1 by Manchester United at the Allianz Stadium yesterday evening, with a late equaliser from Juan Mata then topped with an own goal credited to Leonardo Bonucci.
After the full-time whistle, Massimiliano Allegri tweeted a message reading:
“È giusto essere delusi per il risultato, ma ottimisti per quello che stiamo dimostrando sul campo. Migliorando nelle piccole cose torneremo presto sulla strada giusta!”
This translates to: “It is fair to be disappointed with the result, but optimistic for what we are demonstrating on the field. Improving in the small things will help us come back soon on the right track!”
