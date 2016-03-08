Barcelona International sporting director Ariedo Braida was in Italy during the last weekend to scout two top targets of the La Liga giants, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal.

The Italian trip of the former AC Milan chief begun from Turin where he watched Juventus-Genoa on Saturday. The La Liga giants have set their sights on Juventus defender Joao Cancelo, a former Inter and Valencia right-back that joined the Old Lady for € 40 million last summer.



The Portugal International is regarded as one of the best players in the World in his position and Barcelona are interested in signing him at the end of the season although the player’s price-tag has been rising to the sky thanks to his stunning performances this season.







Braida did also attend Parma-Lazio on Sunday to watch Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Lazio star has had a though start to the season but the Biancocelesti president Claudio Lotito still demands more than € 100 million to sell the Serbian ace who has recently signed a contract extension with the club.



Manchester United and Real Madrid are also interested in the 23-year-old.

