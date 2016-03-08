Juve-Man Utd: Applause for Pogba, boo's for United in Turin

07 November at 21:15
Juventus are currently facing off against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League, as the Red Devils look to overcome the 1-0 defeat at home to put themselves in a stronger position and cause the Bianconeri their first defeat of the season.
 
Prior to kick-off, all of the Manchester United squad but Paul Pogba were booed by the Juventus fans present at the Allianz Stadium. Pogba, in stark contrast to his United teammates, received applause – as recognition for all his hard work in Bianconeri and to keep the turf warm and open to a possible return.
 
