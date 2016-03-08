Juve-Man Utd: Mourinho reveals what he told Man Utd players at half time
08 November at 12:00Juventus lost to Manchester United in the Champions League last night, late goals from the Red Devils giving Juventus their first defeat in all competitions this season. At half-time, the match stood at 0-0, with all three goals coming in the second half. Speaking to Sky Sport after the game, Mourinho revealed what he told the Manchester United squad at half-time:
“At the end of the first half I told the guys that the match was not easy for them but that they knew it was not easy for them either. We had a game that at least should have brought us equal. Winning with the courage shown by these guys is a great pleasure.
“We played this season against Chelsea and Juve away from home. They are the best teams we have found this season and played both games very well. We played well. We always want to play well, in every field. We can also lose, but I want everyone to have the feeling that United can win. We will lose matches but the feeling we have to give is the one we can always compete against.”
