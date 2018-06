Juventus and Manchester United are interested in signing Valencia defender Joao Cancelo. The Portuguese right-back played at Inter on loan last season and the second part of his campaign was outstanding. Juve are long time admirers of the Portugal International and La Gazzetta dello Sport provide the latest updates on this front. Having already opened talks to sign the talented defender, Juventus are in pole position to sign him.on loan with option to buy.Juve know that Valencia need to sell one of their big players by the end of June and hope to finalize the deal for € 30/35 million. Valencia’s asking price is € 40 million.In the meantime Juve keep monitoring​Juventus have offered € 13 million plus add-ons, a bid that is not high enough for Manchester United. Now Juventus also fear the competition of