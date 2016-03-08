Juve & Man Utd news: the latest on Cancelo and Darmian
10 June at 10:55Juventus and Manchester United are interested in signing Valencia defender Joao Cancelo. The Portuguese right-back played at Inter on loan last season and the second part of his campaign was outstanding. Juve are long time admirers of the Portugal International and La Gazzetta dello Sport provide the latest updates on this front.
Having already opened talks to sign the talented defender, Juventus are in pole position to sign him. Manchester United have yet not made their first offer to sign Cancelo whilst Juve have offered Valencia to sign Cancelo on loan with option to buy.
Juve know that Valencia need to sell one of their big players by the end of June and hope to finalize the deal for € 30/35 million. Valencia’s asking price is € 40 million.
Accoding to Tuttosport Juve could include Pjaca in a player-plus cash swap deal to sign the Portuguese defender, whilst Il Corriere dello Sport claims the Portuguese has given green light to a move to the Stadium.
In the meantime Juve keep monitoring Matteo Darmian who has a price-tag of € 20 million.
Juventus have offered € 13 million plus add-ons, a bid that is not high enough for Manchester United. Now Juventus also fear the competition of Napoli who have reportedly offered € 18 million to sign the Italian ful-back.
