Juve-Man Utd: Player ratings – Ronaldo not enough to prevent Mourinho’s revenge

07 November at 23:30
Juventus were defeated by Manchester United in their own home this evening as the Red Devils came back from 1-0 down to defeat the Bianconeri, in Juve’s first defeat of the season. Juventus took the lead through Cristiano Ronaldo in the second half, scoring a screamer that he thought would be enough.
 
However, a equalising free-kick from Juan Mata and a disastrous own goal from Juventus gave Jose Mourinho an important victory. The Portuguese manager took to the pitch afterwards to play his role as pantomime villain, taunting the Juventus fans that had criticised him in the build-up to this game.
 
Juventus looked rattled towards the end of the game and a change of formation by Massimiliano Allegri left the Old Lady exposed and United took advantage. Allegri must now reassess what went wrong and address it before the game against AC Milan at the weekend.
 
