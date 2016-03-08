Juve, Mandzukic has two options for January
19 November at 11:15
Mario Mandzukic is destined to leave Juventus in January, having played zero minutes for the Bianconeri so far this season. The Croatian isn't exactly lacking options, as several teams have shown their interest in his services.
However, it seems he has narrowed it down to two offers: Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United. The latter have been interested in Mandzukic for a long time now, while the Germans recently joined the race. In any case, his future won't be at Juventus.
