Juve, Mandzukic rejects another offer: the details
12 September at 13:15Mario Mandzukic doesn't want to leave Juventus. Despite being put on the market this past summer, the Croatian striker rejected all the proposals that came his way, with different motivations. From the lack of stimulus and distance from Europe, to the lack of time to decide and unconvincing offers: always and only no.
Currently, the striker is only focused on Juventus, waiting to reach an agreement with a new club between January and the summer. The Croatian has already closed the door to several opportunities for this time, and most recently he also closed the last available door, namely Qatar.
The transfer market in Qatar closed on September 30th, but Mandzukic has already said no to the proposal, according to IlBianconero.com. The Al-Gharafa Sports Club, coached by the Serbian Slavisa Jokanovk, was the most interested team.
However, as mentioned, Mandzukic is not convinced and he wants to stay at Juventus in order to decide his future calmly without making any hasty decisions.
