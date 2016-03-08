Juve, Mandzukic rejects PSG: the situation

28 August at 22:00
No PSG for Mario Mandzukic. The Juventus striker will remain in Turin until January, at least, as it will be difficult to unblock other market situations in these last days of negotiations.
 
The Croatian, in fact, said 'no' to the possibility of moving to PSG and will remain in Juventus at least until January, as reported by IlBianconero.com. Mandzukic is determined to fight for his spot with Maurizio Sarri.
 
However, in the early stages of the season, he doesn't seem to be in the plans of the new Juventus manager, as the report states. Furthermore, the former Bayern Munich man wants to assess his future calmly.
 
Should there be no room for him in the coming months, as the Italian website highlights, then he will evaluate other options. His current contract expires in 2021, though as he gets older (currently 33) it will be hard for Juve to sell him.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.