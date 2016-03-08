Juve, Mandzukic rejects PSG: the situation

The Croatian, in fact, said 'no' to the possibility of moving to PSG and will remain in Juventus at least until January, as reported by IlBianconero.com . Mandzukic is determined to fight for his spot with Maurizio Sarri.

However, in the early stages of the season, he doesn't seem to be in the plans of the new Juventus manager, as the report states. Furthermore, the former Bayern Munich man wants to assess his future calmly.

Should there be no room for him in the coming months, as the Italian website highlights, then he will evaluate other options. His current contract expires in 2021, though as he gets older (currently 33) it will be hard for Juve to sell him.

