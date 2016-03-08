Juve: Mandzukic tempted by Borussia Dortmund

Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ veteran striker Mario Mandzukic is attracting interest from German giants Borussia Dortmund.

The Croatia international’s career in Turin is being uncertain ever since the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri.

It has been reported in the past that Juve are looking to offload number of players to balance their books ahead of the next campaign and that the former Atletico Madrid striker is one of them.

As per Tuttosport, Manzukic currently wants to stay and fight for his place in the playing eleven but is fascinated by the interest of Dortmund.

If the deal will go through, Dortmund will become the 33-year-old’s third club in Germany as he has spent two years each with VfL Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich earlier.
 

