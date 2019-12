Juve, Mandzukic: 'Thanks to Allegri and Marotta, the last few months...'

The 33-year-old was never a part of Maurizio Sarri's plan, which became evident this summer as Juventus tried to offload the striker. However, as the latter stayed, further clear signals arrived: Champions League list exclusion, in addition to zero minutes in the league.

In other words, it was time for Mandzukic to move on after four and a half years at the club. Although Man Utd seemed very interested in his services, he ended up at Al Duhail instead. Of course, the latter will most likely be very beneficial from an economic point of view.

On his official Instagram page, as mentioned, Mandzukic wrote the following message: “It's impossible to summarize four and a half years in a simple goodbye, but I hope you have seen my passion for this club and for this team in every single game I played for Juventus. A big thank you to Mr Allegri and Mr Marotta for wanting me in Turin.

"It has been a privilege to play for Juventus and the past few months will not change the respect and love I have for the club. I thank all the teammates I have had in these seasons - I really enjoyed every single battle with you and we have won most of these battles!

"I will not forget all the victories and trophies, the result of our quality, hard work and team spirit. A big thank you also to the staff who work behind the scenes - coaches, medical staff, physiotherapists and any other person who make sure that Juventus players are in the best conditions.

"Finally, the biggest thanks for the wonderful fans that are the real reason why the club is so big and successful - I really appreciated the support you showed me from day one. In conclusion, I have always tried to do my best for the Bianconeri, I wish you the best! And for me, it's time for a new chapter ... Forever yours, Mario".



