Juve, Marcelo could join on one condition...
14 July at 21:33According to Corriere dello Sport (via IlBianconero), it seems like Marcelo could very well follow his ex-teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin. The Brazilian star has a contract valid until 2022 with los blancos as his future has been a talking point of late. Marcelo is on top of Beppe Marotta and Paratici's list if Alex Sandro is to leave Juve this summer.
PRICE-TAG AND PROMISE- According to CDS, it is very possible that Marcelo received a "promise" similar to Ronaldo's from Real Madrid. After winning three straight UCL titles, many Real Madrid veterans are looking for new experiences as Marcelo could be the next one to leave Madrid. Price-tag? Real wouldn't sell him for less that 55-60 million euros. As we said, this wouldn't be a problem for Juve if they sell Alex Sandro first. The only obstacle could be Marcelo's wages but the bianconeri seem willing to give it a shot indeed. Time will tell...
