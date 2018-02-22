Juventus star Claudio Marchisio is travelling to China and many fans of the bianconeri believes his trip to the Far East is linked with a future move. The Italian midfielder could leave Turin in the summer but is currently on holiday with his family. His trip to China, however, has not made Juve fans happy as they know believe the future of Marchisio will be far from Turin.







Marchisio has been struggling with game time this season and according to reports he is wanted in the MLS as well as in the Chinese Super League.