Juve, Marchisio reveals: 'Five armed men robbed me!'

In an interview with Corriere Della Sera, Claudio Marchisio revealed the thrilling evening that he experienced on Tuesday, as he was robbed of his belongings at his house."Five men came to our house in Vinovo, pointing their guns at us. They asked me where the safe was, I told him we didn't have any but they didn't believe me. At that point, they took everything that was there and then left," he stated.