Juve, Marchisio: 'Something is missing in midfield'.

The former Juventus midfielder, Claudio Marchisio said in an interview with the Gazzetta dello Sport (via calciomercato):



"Inter win Scudetto with Conte? The superiority in the field of Juve can be read by the names, the experience and the cost of the cards of some players."



On Sarri and his reign at Juventus:

"I still believe that it takes time for a coach who arrives in a very different context than the teams he coached before. In a team like Juventus, which has important goals, you must always be up there, it does not count in the end how, the important thing is to always be there and Juventus is still there anyway."



"I am convinced that the midfield is the one who decides the level of a team, it is the only sector where you must be present at any stage of the game and it is the department that acts as a glue. If there is not a good midfield a team is much more difficult and even this year, beyond the change of the coach,I think something is missing at Juventus in midfield. It can be seen above all from the extra goals taken compared to last year ".



Anthony Privetera