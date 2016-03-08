Juve, Marchisio: ‘The robbery? I can’t describe the fear’
20 November at 22:20On the sidelines of an event in Cuccaro Monferrato, the former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio spoke (via Calciomercato.com) about the terrible incident that took place in his home a few weeks ago; the 33-year-old was robbed by several armed men.
The midfielder retired from professional football this summer after a one-year spell with the Russian club Zenit. Before that, of course, he played for Juventus and really became a fan favourite. However, injury struggles slowed down his career significantly.
In the interview, he talked about the robbery and the impact it has had on him, as well as his wife. Furthermore, he stated that he was glad that his children weren't home at the time of the incident.
"They asked me many questions, if I had been afraid or whatever. I could not even describe the fear, the only thing I thought about was the luck of not having my children at home. From then on it was such a strange moment, it was difficult for me and my wife.
"When you are in that moment, you spend hours where you have so many thoughts in your head that you don't believe that you can come up with something sensible. The police are still evaluating everything," he stated.
An investigation is ongoing on the matter and hopefully the police will be able to catch the perpetrators. Luckily, it seems they didn't get so many valuable items with them.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments