Juve, Marotta: "Bonucci wants to return..."

SHOW GALLERY

Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta spoke to TopCalcio24 about Leonardo Bonucci, here is what he had to say on the matter as Milan and Juve have been discussing a potential swap deal:



" Leonardo Bonucci would like to come back and we want to satisfy his desire. It's a complicated deal let's see. We have offered Gonzalo Higuain to the rossoneri but there haven't been any positive results yet. Caldara to Milan? Well let's see we can maybe add someone else in the potential deal since we want to keep Mattia here...".



Click on our gallery section to view some of the best Bonucci-Juve pictures right here on Calciomercato.com.