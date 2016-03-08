Juve, Marotta can't hide his joy as the bianconeri get Ronaldo
10 July at 20:00Cristiano Ronaldo is now a new Juventus player as both the bianconeri and Real Madrid announced the deal earlier on today. This is a huge deal for the bianconeri and for the entire Italian Serie A as Juve are now one of the favorites to win the UEFA Champions league trophy. Here is what Beppe Marotta and Paratici had to say on the matter in a quick interview with Sky Sport as they were leaving the Palazzo Parigi in Milano:
"Cristiano Ronaldo? We are very please (smiling)!...". They coudn't hide their joy as this will be a huge deal for Juve financially speaking. Ronaldo will cost them a huge amount of money in terms of salary but at the same time, the bianconeri will make a lot of money thanks to the visibility they will now be gaining thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's brand.
