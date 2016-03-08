Juventus director of football Beppe Marotta talked from Milan on Tuesday evening after the presentation of a book written by the Italian economic journalist Marco Belinazzo.Our reporter Marco Demicheli was on the spot: “We are optimist about a positive end of negotiations with Emre Can. Talks with the representatives of the player are ongoing and we hope to close the deal within 10 days.”“Cancelo? He is a great player, we like him and we are looking for a player with his qualities. Despite that there have been no talks with the club yet, there are no negotiations but Cancelo is an interesting player.”“Icardi? He is also a very good player but his move to Juve is pure fantasy. It’s a suggestion, papers are writing a lot about this story but there is nothing concrete. Higuain? He has not asked to be sold.”The Argentinean striker has been linked with a move to Chelsea but, for now, he has not asked to part companies with the Old Lady.