Juve, Marotta earned €5.5m in the 17/18 season; the details
04 October at 15:45Juventus have announced that they are parting ways with CEO Giuseppe Marotta, largely being pinned down to differences in attitudes and philosophy between Marotta and club President Andrea Agnelli.
Calcio & Finanza have released a list of the wages earned by Juventus executives for the 2017/18 season, with the figures stating that Marotta earned €5.5 million for the season, no small redundancy fee. This can be broken down into €1.5 million earned as a base salary, €500,000 for season-based objectives, €100,000 because of Juventus’ Scudetto triumph and €3.5 million for ‘long-term goals’ that had been achieved.
Marotta can be disappointed with his Juventus departure but wherever Marotta chooses to go next, he will go there with a huge pay-check in his pocket to remind him of his time at the Bianconeri. Inter, Arsenal, AC Milan and Manchester United have all been linked as potential suitors for Marotta.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments