Juventus general director Beppe Marotta spoke to Sky Sport on Saturday ahead of the Old Lady’s clash against Chievo. The club’s director was asked to explain the reason why Leonardo Bonucci made return to Juventus and why the Old Lady decided to rescind Marchisio’s contract yesterday.“We had to fulfil technical and economic needs, that’s what managers must do during transfer negotiations. We’ve always done it and everybody should do it.”“Marchisio? After the last meeting we had he decided that it was better to try a new experience. We are grateful to him for what he did on and off the pitch. His performances and his charisma were outsdanding. It’s not true that we want to leave him out of the Champions League squad list because he is club trained player.”“Ronaldo? He has technical and human qualities. He is the prototype of excellence. He will give benefit to us and the entire word of Italian football.”