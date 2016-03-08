Juve, Marotta gives updates on Bonucci and Higuain

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta has just talked to Sky Sport giving some important updates about the Bianconeri’s summer transfer strategies: “We are happy to have brought Ronaldo to Serie A. He is the most famous player in the world and his signing was possible thanks to the vision of our president Andrea Agnelli. I am surprised about some transfer rumours. We spoke with Leonardo, he told us that Bonucci has great memories about Juventus. I know Bonucci wants to return to Juve, that’s what AC Milan told us.



Right now our defence is full, we have a great relationship with Bonucci and there is mutual respect. As of today, however, we are ok.



Higuain? He is an important player for Juventus. Of course we have signed Ronaldo and we know there is lot of competition in attack. Gonzalo is a great player but right now we are thinking about his future. We respect him because he is a great player.



Football is a sport team and despite the signing of Ronaldo we have won nothing yet. When we’ll play against smaller clubs there will be lot of motivation to beat us. Champions League? It’s one of our targets, I can’t deny that, we hope Ronaldo and his team-mates can help us to achieve this target.”

