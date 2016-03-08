Juve, Marotta refuses to comment on Cristiano Ronaldo links

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta is in Milan today and Sky Sport confirms that his main target right now is to close the Cristiano Ronaldo deal with Real Madrid.



Marotta was asked his thoughts on the Portuguese’s possible move to Juventus yesterday but the Bianconeri director refused to reply to questions. According to reports Marotta smiled and whispered ‘suggestions’. He doesn’t confirm nor deny.



According to Sky Sport Marotta has had the same reaction today when he was asked again whether Juve want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo or not.



Marotta has replied with another smile letting Juventus’ fans dream continue.



@lorebetto

