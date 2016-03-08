Juve, Marotta's successor: Here are the candidates
30 September at 22:55Beppe Marotta had a lot of success at Juventus as he was easily viewed as one of the best directors in European football. He is now set to leave the club as Juve will have to replace him. It seems like the bianconeri will likely name his replacement in the coming weeks as it remains to be seen who they will choose. According to Repubblica.it (via IlBianconero), it seems like Maurizio Arrivabene (of Ferrari) could very well be a strong candidate to replace Marotta. There are a few other interesting options as you can view so in our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.
