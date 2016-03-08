Juve, Marotta's text message to Dybala: Icardi swap with Inter back on?
01 August at 13:30
According to the latest reports, Juventus have reached an agreement in principle with Man Utd for the Dybala-Lukaku. However, Paulo Dybala reportedly isn't keen on the deal, as he feels betrayed by the Bianconeri.
Furthermore, as Inter were close to Lukaku previously, their CEO Beppe Marotta decided to hit back at the Turin side by messaging Dybala in private, urging him to reject Man Utd and join Inter instead.
As the Nerazzurri was the initial idea of Dybala, he could decide to blow up the Lukaku swap, as reported by Corriere Dello Sport. Should this happen, then Juve could consider swapping 'La Joya' for Icardi.
This afternoon, Dybala will meet Maurizio Sarri at the training ground to discuss the future, as the no.10's priority is to remain at the club, while the latter feels he should do otherwise.
