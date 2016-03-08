Juve, Martusciello praises Higuain; provides update on Sarri
30 August at 13:15Giovanni Martusciello, the assistant manager of Juventus, spoke at the press conference on the eve of the clash between the Bianconeri and Napoli, as Sarri is still ruled out with pneumonia.
Even though some reports suggested that Sarri could make an early return, and thus be present on the bench on Saturday evening, Pavel Nedved made it very clear that the former Napoli manager most likely will rest the first two games as planned (Sky Italia via calciomercato.com).
"Sarri? Against Parma, he gave us directions before and during the match. For tomorrow, we have to today's exam into account. I hope he joins us on the bench for such a great game," he began.
The 48-year-old also spoke about Higuain, who has made a good impression on the staff so far. Against Udinese, the Argentine strike played from start and is expected to do so tomorrow as well. "He made an excellent impression on me. He is an absolute champion who knows the mechanics of the system, which has suited him well. Let's see if he will start tomorrow.
"Tomorrow's game is a very important one. You must be clear in your choices, knowing that you can also make mistakes. You have to learn to accept this," he concluded.
