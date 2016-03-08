Juve, Martusciello: 'Sarri was angry with all the mistakes...'

Juve's assistant coach Giovanni Martusciello spoke to Sky Sport after the Parma-Juve 0-1 game, here is what he had to say:



"The weather made things a little difficult for us and we did make a lot of mistakes. Even so, we played at a high level today and we didn't give them a lot of room. We did struggle a bit in the second half but we played a great first half. New signings? Well we have so many champions, some players have to be on the bench. They will need some time to insert themselves into the formation. Sarri? He was happy but he was upset with all the mistakes since he likes everything to be perfect. He is doing better now so that's good. Higuain and Dybala? Higuain has more experience as a front man so that's why we went with him, they are both amazing players. We will have to improve physically speaking in the coming weeks...'. More to come...