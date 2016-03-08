Juve, Mata: 'I hope that Pogba will stay at Man Utd, but...'

22 July at 15:40
​Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata spoke about his teammate, Paul Pogba, in an interview with Daily Mail as Juventus and Real Madrid are interested in the Frenchman.

"We all know Pogba and he is a fantastic midfielder. He is a good guy, positive, who has a good influence on the group. I think he is happy, but I cannot speak for him.
 
"Obviously, both as a teammate and as a friend, I would like to that remains and that he is happy because he is an excellent footballer for us, but I can not say more," he concluded.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.