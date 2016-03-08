Juve, Matuidi: "Mbappé for the Balon d'or? I don't want to make enemies..."
13 October at 22:25Kylian Mbappé is one of the candidates who has a chance to win this year's Balon d'or. After 11 years of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, can someone else win the prestigious award? This remains to be seen. Juve midfielder Blaise Matuidi spoke to the press on the matter (via IlBianconero), here is what he had to say:
" Balon d'or? Yes I know that Mbappé is one of the candidates. He proved that he is a great player even if he is still so young. He really can do impressive things with the ball and I am very happy that he plays for the French national team. Favorites to win the Balon d'or? I don't know plus I don't want to make any enemies (laughing)! Let's just hope that the best candidate wins. I think Mbappé has it all so he deserves to be talked about. Ronaldo? He is great too!".
