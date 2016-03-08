Juve, Matuidi renewal: Raiola's commission and Paratici's proposal
16 October at 21:00Blaise Matuidi has managed to convince Maurizio Sarri, who now wants to keep the French midfielder. Not only as a result of his versatility and quality, but also because of his significance in the locker room and the relationship with his teammates.
In other words, a player that is very hard to replace. Even for France, the former PSG man is very important, starting both games in the European qualifiers during the international break.
His current contract with Juventus expires next summer, but Fabio Paratici has already decided to exercise the clause in the deal, as IlBianconeri.com reports. This clause allows the Turin side to extend the deal for one more year.
In fact, as the report continues, Mino Raiola's commission for the clause is already included in the budget, amounting to €800K. However, Paratici also intends to listen to the agent and his client, willing to negotiate a two-year extension instead at the same salary or slightly more.
