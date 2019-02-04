Juve, Matuidi visits kids of the Paris Hospital - pics

04 February at 23:30
Juve and French International Blaise Matuidi has always tried to help the less fortunate kids during his career. As Juve gave their players a few days off, Matuidi posted a picture of himself and his wife Isabelle with some kids of the 'Hopital Necker-Enfants Malades' in Paris. Matuidi said that it was 'a great moment to see the kids smile as he also said to keep on fighting'. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. More to come...
 


 

