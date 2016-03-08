Juve, Matuidi: 'We have to say no to racism'
07 April at 23:10Blaise Matuidi spoke to the French press (Canal football club via Calciomercato.com) as he spoke about racism in football, here is what he had to say on the matter:
" Kean? At a certain point when we touched the ball, we heard monkey noises coming from the crowd. That's why Moise celebrated the way he did, it had been going on for a while. Racist fans? I don't think that these idiots deserve to be in football stadiums, they have to punished. We have to say no to racism, we can't just ignore these incidents. Referee? I think he should've stopped the game...'. More to come...
