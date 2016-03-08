Juve, Matuidi: 'We have to say no to racism'

Blaise Matuidi spoke to the French press (Canal football club via Calciomercato.com) as he spoke about racism in football, here is what he had to say on the matter: 

" Kean? At a certain point when we touched the ball, we heard monkey noises coming from the crowd. That's why Moise celebrated the way he did, it had been going on for a while. Racist fans? I don't think that these idiots deserve to be in football stadiums, they have to punished. We have to say no to racism, we can't just ignore these incidents. Referee? I think he should've stopped the game...'. More to come...

