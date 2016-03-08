Juve meet Raiola and prepare swap deal to sign Barcelona target
07 February at 09:25Juventus are long-time admirers of Ajax defender Matthjis de Ligt who has also been linked with a move to Barcelona. The Blaugrana have already signed his team-mates Frankie de Jong who has agreed to move to the Nou Camp in the summer.
According to Tuttosport, Juve will meet the agent od de Ligt Mino Raiola in the coming days in Turin. The Old Lady wants to speak about his possible signing with could be linked with the future of Moise Kean.
The promising striker wanted Juve exit in the winter transfer window to get more game time. Allegri blocked his exit and now the Black-and-While are eager to extend his contract that expires in 2020. As per Tuttosport, Kean could also be included in the deal for de Ligt as the player still wants to leave (either on loan or on a permanent deal) to get more game time.
Go to comments