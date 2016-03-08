Juve, Mendes: "Cristiano forever grateful to Real Madrid"

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be inching closer and closer to Juventus as his agent Jorge Mendes spoke to Record on the matter. Here is what Mendes had to say about the future of his client Cristiano Ronaldo:



" Cristiano Ronaldo's future? If Cristiano leaves Real Madrid, he will be forever grateful towards them. He would be grateful towards the president, the medical staff and the fans world-wide. If a departure does arrive then this means that Cristiano will then start a new brilliant adventure. Let's see what will happen...".



Jorge Mendes surely seems to be hinting at a possible departure as Juve are in pole position to get him. He will cost over 100 million euros as he is looking to get a 30 million euros per season salary.



Ronaldo appeared in 51 overall games on the season for Real Madrid and for Portugal as he scored 49 goals and added 8 assists in all competitions.