Juve, Mendes praises Ronaldo: "He's the best ever, you know!" - Video

​Jorge Mendes, Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, was present at the Gran Gala del Calcio instead of the Ballon d'Or in Paris. The powerful Portuguese agent spoke about CR7 on the red carpet, as captured by Calciomercato.com's Daniele Longo.Of course, he raised the Juventus star to the roof: "Cristiano is the best ever and you know it," he stated. Ronaldo is set to arrive at the ceremony in Milan, flying in from Portugal this evening after a visit to Lisbon. Take a look at the video below.