Juve, Messi responds: 'Dinner with Ronaldo? If there is an opportunity...'
12 September at 11:15In an interview with the Spanish outlet Sport, Leo Messi responded to Ronaldo's comments during the recent award gala, as the Portuguese striker said that they haven't been to dinner together yet.
"I don't know if there will be dinner because I don't know if we will meet, living in different places and with different commitments. But if there will be an opportunity, there are no problems between us," he stated.
