Juve, Messi responds: 'Dinner with Ronaldo? If there is an opportunity...'

12 September at 11:15
In an interview with the Spanish outlet Sport, Leo Messi responded to Ronaldo's comments during the recent award gala, as the Portuguese striker said that they haven't been to dinner together yet.

"I don't know if there will be dinner because I don't know if we will meet, living in different places and with different commitments. But if there will be an opportunity, there are no problems between us," he stated. 

For more news, visit our homepage.​
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.