Juve met with Lazio concerning Manchester United target SMS today
08 June at 22:30Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is one of the top players in the Italian Serie A as many clubs have their eyes wide open on him. As Calciomercato.com sources have confirmed, Juve and Lazio had a small chat on the matter today as Giuseppe Marotta talked to Claudio Lotito on the matter during a Lega Calcio meeting.
As IlBianconero confirmed it was small talk as Max Allegri would love to have Milinkovic-Savic in his team. He isn't the only one as Manchester United and Real Madrid are two other teams who like the young Serbian starlet a lot. He will now be playing the World Cup with Serbia as his future will be known once the tournament ends. He had this to say on the matter:
"Future? I will decide my future at the end of the World Cup. As of now, my focus is on our upcoming games...".
Milinkovic-Savic appeared in 50 games this season for club and country as he scored 14 goals and added 6 assists. He will be a very hot commodity this summer...
