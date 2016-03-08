Juve, Meunier on a free transfer: the Bianconeri won't give up
17 October at 13:15Thomas Meunier is a real opportunity for Juventus. The Paris Saint-Germain full-back will be available for free next summer and there is still no agreement for his renewal, as distance remains between the two parties.
As Calciomercato.com have learned, the French side are trying to reach an agreement with the Belgian defender. However, as a result of the clubs interested in the player, they are finding it easier said than done. Juve's sporting director, Fabio Paratici, is very keen on the player.
Furthermore, the fact that he can arrive for free would help to remove any doubts about the investment. There are two obstacles for the Turin side, though, as other teams are interested in the player, while PSG don't want to lose him.
In other words, Juventus is certainly a possibility for the full-back, and a pretty likely one too. However, there is still a long way to go.
