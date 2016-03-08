Juve midfielder delays international retirement for Euro 2020 dreams
31 October at 11:15Juventus and France midfielder Blaise Matuidi had a taste of success over the summer when he helped the French national team lift the FIFA World Cup in Russia; with a 4-2 final victory over a spirited Croatia side. Matuidi, 31, was vital to France’s success and was said to be considering his retirement from international duty after the World Cup win.
However, Matuidi has no confirmed to RMC that he intends to keep playing for France in the hope of achieving Euro 2020 glory and then bowing out on another high note.
“To be honest with you, I asked myself the question, it was the easy path to go out on a high, but I have other ambitions. I feel the coach believes in me.
“When I no longer feel that, I'll stop. I'm certain that with this squad we can win Euro 2020. I want to finish on a high.
"There will no longer be a question [of retirement] in two years."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments