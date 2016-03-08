Juve midfielder set to stay at the club despite Ligue 1 interest
12 August at 11:00After various rumours earlier in the summer that a move to Nice or Monaco could be on the cards, Claudio Marchisio looks set to stay a Juventus player.
Marchisio, 32, has two years left on his contract with the club – and will likely play a rotation role this season; alongside the likes of Pjanic, Khedira, Matuidi, Emre Can and Bentancur in the Juventus midfield.
This is what is being reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport yet if a lucrative offer is made for Marchisio, which at this point looks unlikely, he could still leave the club.
Yet, it looks like Marchisio and Juventus will continue their marriage – after 25 years, when the player joined the youth ranks of the Old Lady at the age of seven.
TransferMarkt value Claudio Marchisio at €7 million but Juventus’ valuation is undoubtedly a higher figure.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments